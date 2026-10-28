Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Defense calls first witness after prosecution rests

BOSTON — After about three weeks of testimony, prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of Matthew Farwell, who is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore.

The prosecution wrapped up its case Wednesday after calling its final witnesses, bringing an end to weeks of testimony aimed at proving Farwell killed Birchmore.

Now, the defense gets its turn.

Farwell’s attorneys are now presenting their case and calling witnesses of their own after jurors most recently heard testimony from a prosecution forensic expert who said Birchmore was strangled and the crime scene was altered.

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The allegations against Farwell

Farwell is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore, who was pregnant at the time of her death, and staging the scene at her Canton apartment to make it appear she died by suicide.

Prosecutors say Farwell believed he was the father of Birchmore’s unborn child until her death. DNA testing later determined that he was not the father.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty. His defense maintains that Birchmore died by suicide after Farwell went to her apartment to end their relationship.

Recap of Tuesday’s testimony

On Tuesday, prosecution forensic expert Dr. William Smock testified that, in his opinion, Birchmore was the victim of a homicidal act.

Smock told jurors he believes Birchmore died from asphyxia related to strangulation and that her manner of death was homicide.

Birchmore was found dead in her Canton apartment, seated on the ground with a duffel bag strap around her neck that was attached to her bedroom closet door.

Smock testified that he believes the scene had been altered and that Birchmore was killed before the strap was tied around the door.

Part of his testimony focused on Birchmore’s hyoid bone, a horseshoe-shaped bone in the neck. Smock said the bone was fractured inward on the right side, while Birchmore’s neck was tilted to the left.

He testified that the injury was not consistent with a partial hanging and was instead consistent with strangulation, where the bone is squeezed inward.

Smock also testified about a red imprint found on Birchmore’s upper right chest. He said he believes the mark was caused by a clasp on the ligature strap pressing against her body.

However, when Birchmore was found, Smock said the clasp was tied around the doorknob. He testified that this indicated to him that the injury occurred before the strap was tied to the door.

Farwell’s twin brother also took the witness stand Tuesday, testifying under a grant of immunity.

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