Tewksbury man charged after making threats against the President, school on social media

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Tewksbury man has been charged in a criminal complaint with making threats against the President of the United States and a school on social media.

18-year-old Trenton Touch is in state custody and will be ordered to appear in federal court in Boston on November 9. He was initially arrested on October 26 on firearm charges.

According to charging documents, in September, authorities received info on four Instagram accounts containing violent and threatening content. Upon further examination, it was revealed that Touch was the owner of the accounts and sent multiple messages threatening to shoot up a school and kill the President.

Additionally, Touch would also make references to mass shooters, calling them “heroes.”

“Trenton Touch is an individual whose alleged threats could not be ignored,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley. “Threatening the President of the United States is a serious crime and is not protected free speech. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute anyone who incites violence and threatens harm.”

During his arrest, authorities searched Touch’s residence and found a revolver-style firearm, a hatchet, and numerous military surplus items.

0 of 3 Tewksbury man charged with making threats to kill the President Tewksbury man charged with making threats to kill the President Tewksbury man charged with making threats to kill the President

“Trenton Touch is an alleged white supremacist who now stands accused of threatening to kill the President. Based on the evidence recovered by FBI Boston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force – including a firearm, military-style knives, a hatchet, and a ballistics helmet – he allegedly had the means to do it. There’s no question Mr. Touch posed a grave threat to public safety,” said Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division. “Your FBI will continue to work closely with our partners, using every tool available, to protect the public and stop people from turning violent rhetoric into action.”

The charge of making threats against the President provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group