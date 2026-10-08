Matthew Farwell trial: Jury selection could wrap up Thursday

BOSTON — Jury selection could wrap up Thursday in the federal trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, who is charged in connection with the 2021 death of Sandra Birchmore.

Birchmore was pregnant when she died. DNA testing later determined Farwell was not the father of her unborn child. Prosecutors allege that Farwell strangled Birchmore and staged her death to look like a suicide.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys have twice tried to move the case to another court, arguing that finding an impartial jury would be impossible.

The jury selection process began earlier this week in Boston, with hundreds of potential jurors completing questionnaires Tuesday as prosecutors and defense attorneys worked to narrow the pool.

Dozens of prospective jurors are expected to return to court Thursday for additional questioning. Ultimately, 16 jurors will be selected for the trial.

If jury selection is completed Thursday, opening statements could begin Friday.

Cameras are not allowed inside the courtroom because the case is being tried in federal court.

Boston 25 News reporter Ryan Breslin will be inside the courthouse throughout the trial, providing updates and notes from the proceedings.

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