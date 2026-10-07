Jury selection resumes in trial of former Stoughton officer accused of killing Sandra Birchmore

BOSTON — Jury selection is set to resume Wednesday morning in the trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, who is charged with killing Sandra Birchmore in 2021.

More than 400 potential jurors filled out questionnaires on Tuesday. Prospective jurors will be contacted Wednesday to learn whether they must return to court Thursday.

Prosecutors allege Farwell sexually exploited Birchmore for years and later killed her to prevent her from exposing their relationship.

Birchmore was pregnant at the time of her death, though DNA testing determined Farwell was not the father.

Boston 25 News legal expert Elyse Hershon said both the prosecution and defense will be searching for jurors who they believe can best understand their respective cases.

“As a defense attorney, you’re looking for jurors who can identify with your client, with your client’s stories, whether that’s from the same background or the same job or same family situation,” Hershon said. “The prosecution usually is looking for more law-and-order type people who can really enforce the law. But it’s a little bit more complicated here because the defendant is a former police officer.”

Opening statements in the case could begin as soon as Friday.

The judge expects the trial to last about five weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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