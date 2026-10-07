Dunkin’ faces a potential class-action lawsuit for alleged deceptive marketing

BOSTON — Dunkin’ faces a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that one of its popular beverage lines is deceptively marketed as containing “zero sugar.”

The complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts on Sept. 30 claims the Canton-based coffee chain’s “Dunkin’ Zero” marketing violates federal labeling standards.

Plaintiff Phyllis C. Wells, of Illinois, alleges Dunkin’ is misleading customers because the drinks contain significant amounts of the monosaccharide allulose, a simple sugar.

Dunkin’ Zero beverages contain roughly 9 grams of allulose in medium drinks and about 11 to 13 grams in large drinks while still being marketed as “zero sugar,” according to the complaint. It also points to Dunkin’s ingredient guide, which lists allulose as a primary ingredient in the flavored syrups that are mixed with sparkling water to create the drinks.

Blackberry Tangerine Dunkin' Zero (Blackberry Tangerine Dunkin' Zero menu page, dunkindonuts.com (captured Sept. 23, 2026))

Federal regulations only allow “zero sugar” claims when products contain less than 0.5 grams of sugar per serving.

Wells says she bought Dunkin’ Zero drinks two to three times a week at a restaurant location in Illinois because she was trying to limit her sugar intake and relied on Dunkin’s “zero sugar” claims. She alleges she would not have bought the beverages, or would have paid less for them, had she known they contained allulose.

The complaint seeks to represent consumers nationwide who purchased Dunkin’ Zero beverages since March 4, 2026, as well as an Illinois-specific subclass.

It also seeks financial damages and restitution, attorneys’ fees, and a court order requiring Dunkin’ to stop using the challenged “Zero Sugar” marketing or provide corrective disclosures.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Dunkin’ for comment on the allegations.

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