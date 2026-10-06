Jury selection begins in trial of former Stoughton officer Matthew Farwell

BOSTON — Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the federal trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, who is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore and staging her 2021 death to look like a suicide.

Farwell’s attorneys twice tried to move the case to another court, arguing it would be impossible to find an impartial jury. The judge denied those requests.

Potential jurors will fill out a questionnaire created by the judge, prosecutors, and defense attorneys. Lawyers may then question them further before deciding who can be seated.

Court paperwork shows prosecutors want a 16-person jury — 12 jurors who would deliberate and four alternates.

Finding an impartial jury is expected to be a major focus of the selection process.

Other high-profile federal cases in Boston, including the trials of Whitey Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, required large jury pools and lengthy selection processes.

Court officials are hoping opening statements in Farwell’s trial can begin by the end of the week.

Once seated, jurors will consider allegations that Farwell strangled Birchmore, who was pregnant, and staged the death to look like a suicide. Farwell has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Farwell first met Birchmore when she was 15 years old and participated in a youth police Explorers program where Farwell was an instructor. Prosecutors claim Farwell sexually exploited Birchmore for years.

Birchmore was found dead in a Canton apartment in February 2021. The initial investigation by the Norfolk County DA’s office determined the death was a suicide, and no criminal charges were filed.

In 2024, the FBI arrested Farwell, citing evidence that prosecutors say showed Birchmore was killed.

Farwell’s defense argues Birchmore had a history of mental illness and suicide attempts.

Testimony is expected to last about a month, with more than 100 possible witnesses and exhibits.

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