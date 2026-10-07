NASA head responds after Patriots QB Drake Maye questions moon landing

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A comment by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye about the moon landing has drawn an unusual response from NASA’s top official.

During a recent appearance on WEEI’s Rich and Ken Show, Maye said he was skeptical about the United States’ 1969 moon landing and admitted he was not sure whether astronauts actually reached the moon.

The remarks quickly gained attention online after a Boston 25 News report highlighted them.

On Wednesday, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman responded directly on social media, weighing in on the quarterback’s comments.

“I quite literally have the receipts,” Isaacman wrote in response to a Boston 25 News post, using his verified NASA account.

I quite literally have the receipts — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) October 7, 2026

The exchange generated buzz online as NASA continues preparations for its Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time in more than five decades.

NASA’s last crewed moon mission was Apollo 17 in 1972. The agency is now targeting the Artemis IV mission, currently scheduled for 2028, as part of its effort to establish a long-term human presence on and around the moon.

While Maye’s comments seemed casual during the discussion, NASA’s administrator’s response added another layer to the conversation and quickly caught the attention of sports fans and space enthusiasts alike, generating thousands of interactions across Boston 25’s social media channels.

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