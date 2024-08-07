Massachusetts hospital closed since last year reopening next week

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts hospital that was forced to close its doors last year following a crippling electrical fire will reopen next week.

Brockton Hospital will begin welcoming patients back on Tuesday, Aug. 13, Signature Healthcare announced this week.

In February 2023, hundreds of patients and workers were evacuated from the hospital after a nine-alarm transformer fire broke out.

Fire departments from several neighboring South Shore communities were called in to battle the blaze as emergency crews swept the healthcare facility on Centre Street and worked to help patients get to safety.

Surrounding towns felt the effects of the closure for months due to fewer emergency beds being available south of Boston, swamping Good Samaritan Medical Center with an increase in patients.

Signature Healthcare worked tirelessly to enhance and revamp Brockton Hospital since the fire, implementing the following changes:

The introduction of a new outpatient surgical facility, designed to be more convenient and accessible for same-day surgical patients, providing ease of access to care and allowing patients to recover in the comfort of their homes

A newly improved main lobby that offers a more comforting and welcoming environment for all.

An updated emergency department that now includes a new 12-unit behavioral health triage unit, ensuring better, and more private care for behavioral health patients.

The installation of a new 1.5-megawatt solar array will offset the hospital’s daily electrical power use and contribute to reducing its carbon footprint.

The acquisition of two new state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization machines to upgrade and enhance the cardiac catheterization lab technology.

The hospital’s maternity, pediatric, and behavioral health units will remain closed.

The return of Brockton Hospital comes as Massachusetts fights to prevent bankrupt Steward Health Care’s closures of Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Hospital in Ayer.

Steward said the two hospitals would close on or around August 31, calling the decision a “challenging and unfortunate situation.”

