‘Challenging and unfortunate’: Steward Health Care closing 2 Mass. hospitals

BOSTON — Steward Health Care plans to close two hospitals in Massachusetts, the bankrupt company announced Friday.

The private for-profit health system is shuttering Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer after no qualified bids emerged for the healthcare facilities during ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a statement.

“Over the past several months, Steward Health Care has been actively working to sell or transition all its Massachusetts hospitals and we are in active final negotiations to sell six of them. Despite the extensive sale process, which involved close coordination with lenders and regulators, there were no qualified bids for two hospitals, Carney Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center, and, unfortunately, they will be closing,” the statement read.

Steward said the two hospitals will close on or around August 31.

“This is a challenging and unfortunate situation, and the effect it will have on our patients, our employees, and the communities we serve is regrettable,” the company added. “We will do all we can to ensure a smooth transition for those affected while continuing to provide quality care to the patients we will continue to serve.”

Steward says it did receive bids to run its other Bay State hospitals, which include Morton Hospital in Taunton, Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Holy Family in Methuen and Haverhill, St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton, and St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River.

Norwood Hospital, which has been closed since 2020, is not included in the sale process.

Steward Healthcare hospitals

Ralph de la Torre, the company’s CEO, has been asked to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee in September.

Gov. Maura Healey called de la Torre’s move to close the hospitals “regrettable.”

“This is not over. It’s regrettable that Ralph de la Torre and Steward’s greed and mismanagement are resulting in the closures of Carney and Nashoba Valley hospitals. These hospitals have long served their communities,” Healey said in a statement. “Their closures are about more than the loss of beds, doctors, and nurses. We want to assure the people of Massachusetts that we have prepared diligently for this moment and will take all available steps to help facilitate a smooth transition for impacted patients and employees.”

Steward vowed to “work closely” with patients at both hospitals to find alternate care options as the closure date approaches.

“We will work closely with our Carney and Nashoba patients to help them find the best possible care alternative and with our valued employees and health care professionals to assist with this very difficult transition,” the company said. “Further, we have notified and are closely coordinating with the appropriate state and federal agencies on the closure process.”

Healey also demanded that Steward finalize deals for their remaining hospitals.

“It is time for Steward and their real estate partners to finally put the communities they serve over their own selfish greed,” Healey added. “They need to finalize these deals that are in their best interest and the best interest of patients and workers.”

A sales hearing for Steward’s other hospitals is scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on July 31.

