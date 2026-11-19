NORWOOD, Mass. — Massachusetts now has the authority to take the property of Norwood Hospital by eminent domain, a move town officials hope could help clear the way to finally reopen the hospital more than six years after it closed.

Gov. Maura Healey signed legislation this summer giving the state eminent domain authority over the property beginning Nov. 1. Norwood General Manager Tony Mazzucco said the town is encouraged by the action and believes there is political support for bringing a hospital back to the community.

“Certainly with the Legislature passing the bill and the governor signing it, we know that the political will is there,” Mazzucco said. “And if the will is there, the way is there, so we’re looking forward to it. It’s been a long journey.”

Norwood Hospital was forced to close following historic flooding six years ago. Since then, Mazzucco said the area has been left without sufficient access to hospital care.

“We know that emergency room boarding is happening everywhere in the Commonwealth,” Mazzucco said. “People are waiting routinely six, eight, 10, 12 hours in an emergency room. More hospitals are needed in this state. More emergency capacity is needed in this state.”

The governor’s office told Boston 25 News that while the new legislation took effect this month, Nov. 1 was not a deadline for Medical Properties Trust, which owns the property, to find a buyer.

The state is continuing to monitor Medical Properties Trust’s progress toward reaching a deal to sell the property.

Mazzucco said a private sale remains the preferred outcome, but he believes the state should be prepared to act if a deal does not materialize soon.

“We understand that a private sale or private transaction is still the best-case scenario for everyone concerned,” Mazzucco said. “But given how long this has gone on and how much time MPT has had, we at the town and at the task force think that this monitoring really shouldn’t go on more than maybe 30 or 60 days before they declare that it’s not working and start the process to take the hospital.”

Mazzucco said he is looking forward to the day the hospital can once again serve patients.

“I can’t wait till that ribbon’s cut on the emergency room and I can walk across the door and probably check myself in at that point,” he joked.

Boston 25 News reached out to Medical Properties Trust to ask whether the company is close to reaching a deal to sell the property but had not received a response.

Even after a deal is reached, the hospital would not reopen immediately. Mazzucco estimates another 12 to 18 months of construction would likely be needed before the facility could begin treating patients.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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