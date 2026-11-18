HAMILTON, Mass. — A fire department on the North Shore of Massachusetts is mourning the unexpected death of an active-duty firefighter.

The Hamilton Fire Department announced Monday that Jeremy Clark died. He served the community from 2003 to 2013, then returned to the department in 2023.

“It is with profound sadness that the Hamilton Fire Department announces the unexpected passing of Firefighter Jeremy Clark, a post on Facebook reads. ”Jeremy was a valued member of the Hamilton Fire Department family, and his loss will be deeply felt by his fellow firefighters, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Clark suffered a “sudden and severe medical emergency resulting in a traumatic brain injury,” family members wrote in a GoFundMe post.

He had been hospitalized in the ICU in a medically induced coma since late October.

“We ask that you please keep Jeremy’s family, friends, and fellow firefighters in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time,” the fire department added.

Funeral and memorial arrangements will be announced as they become available.

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