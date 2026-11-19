GRAFTON, Mass. — For the first time in three decades, the public is seeing the little girl behind the photographs. Holly Piirainen was murdered in 1993, and her killer has never been caught. Now, her family has given Boston 25 News exclusive access to never-before-seen home movies — and investigators hope renewed attention could help finally crack the case.

“Stepping back into time”

She could be any little girl growing up in the early 1990s. The home videos show Holly playing in her Grafton driveway, reading her part in a Christmas performance, taking care of her little brother and singing “Singing in the Rain” during a special Brownie performance.

For Holly’s aunt, Carla Jackman, this is the little girl she remembers.

“I feel like going back to day one,” Jackman said. “I was like, just stepping back into time.”

The videos also capture simple moments at the family’s lakeside cottage in Sturbridge — the last place Holly was seen alive. Her family shared hours of these home movies, filled with moments they can never get back.

But seeing Holly as she was is also a painful reminder of who she never got to become.

“I wonder what she would have grown up like,” Jackman said. “I just always dreamed that her and I would be really close together. I’d be a close aunt with her.”

A walk to see puppies

On Aug. 5, 1993, Holly and her little brother left the family cottage to look at some puppies down the road. Her brother came home. Holly never did.

Jackman remembers how Holly’s brother, who was 8 years old at the time, tried to cope. “He said to me, ‘I’m just gonna pretend she’s gone to summer camp, that she’s gonna stay

at summer camp,’" she said. “That was the way he was dealing with it at the time. … Terrible day.”

Eleven weeks of searching passed with no sign of Holly. Then came a gut-wrenching discovery: hunters found her remains deep in the woods of neighboring Brimfield.

“One of the toughest days in my life — in all of our lives,” Jackman said.

The medical examiner could not determine how Holly was killed. The search for Holly was over. The search for her killer was just beginning.

“A place things like this never happen”

New England’s Unsolved’s Bob Ward has covered Holly’s case since day one. Even so, the home movies offered him something new.

“One of the things too is that I don’t know if I’ve ever heard Holly Piirainen’s voice before,” Ward said. “So just to hear her voice, just hear her speak is kind of special to me.”

“Where this happened is a place things like this never happen,” Ward said. “One of the things that bothers me about this is how narrow the window of opportunity was for whoever the killer was. Nobody knew she was going down there to see those puppies. … Person driving down Boston Road, see her and then just act immediately on that. That’s pretty frightening.”

The search for answers continues

So who killed Holly? Suspects have come and gone. But 33 years later, the search has not stopped.

“Our investigation into Holly Piirainen’s disappearance and murder is very much an active investigation and will be until we bring justice for Holly and her family,” said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Gulluni told Boston 25 News a breakthrough could come through genetic genealogy. “It’s cutting-edge technology,” he said. “We’ve used it effectively in other investigations that became prosecutions that ended successfully.”

Investigators are also focused on what could be a pivotal piece of evidence: a white tank top with the word “Boston” on it, found near Holly’s remains.

“There was some forensic material on that tank top that we’re continuing to test,” Gulluni said.

Keeping Holly’s memory alive

Holly’s family is still fighting for answers, now sharing moments from long ago in hopes that someone else might remember something that brings answers today.

In one 1991 video, Holly is seen sledding in a dress that holds special meaning for her family. “That dress is actually the dress that I brought to the funeral home that they laid over her remains,” a family member said.

Jackman believes the case will one day be closed. “My gut tells me that this is going to get solved,” she said.

Until that day, the family is keeping Holly’s memory alive. Recently, a memorial plaque honoring Holly was dedicated at the Grafton Municipal Center, the site of her fifth-grade classroom.

“Love is like a circle,” Jackman said. “Just because she passed doesn’t mean that love has gone.”

Never-before-seen home movies show Holly Piirainen as family remembers years after unsolved murder

Have information? Investigators want to hear from you

Investigators say no tip is too small. If you know anything about Holly’s murder — including the white “Boston” tank top — they want to hear from you.

· Call Holly’s tip line: 413-426-3507

· Text: Send the word SOLVE, followed by your tip, to CRIMES (274637)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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