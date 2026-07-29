State Senate weighs eminent domain bill to reopen Norwood Hospital

NORWOOD, Mass. — The future of Norwood Hospital could hinge on action from the Massachusetts Senate this week as lawmakers consider a bill that would grant the state eminent domain authority over the hospital property in an effort to address what local officials call a growing public health emergency.

The proposed legislation would allow the state to take control of the property and potentially accelerate efforts to reopen the hospital, which has remained closed since severe flooding forced its shutdown six years ago.

Norwood Town Manager Tony Mazzucco said every day the hospital remains closed puts area residents at greater risk during medical emergencies.

“Every day that the vote is delayed, every day that the taking is delayed, is another day that somebody’s going to be in an ambulance driving by an empty hospital hoping that they make it to a hospital in time,” Mazzucco said.

Mazzucco said the loss of the hospital has had a significant impact on residents in Norwood and surrounding communities, including Walpole, Canton, Westwood, and Dedham.

“At the local level, people are dying, and that’s not an underestimate of what’s actually happening in our community,” he said. “People are having heart attacks, people are having strokes and are driving by a closed hospital... 40 minutes to get to a hospital that can treat you.”

He also said emergency departments throughout the region are experiencing increased demand because of the hospital’s closure.

“The backup in the ERs is hitting as far as Boston as well as all the surrounding counties in the area,” Mazzucco said.

Medical Properties Trust (MPT), which owns the Norwood Hospital property, said it remains committed to reopening the facility and believes it can do so without the state taking ownership.

An MPT spokesperson said the company has invested more than $350 million to rebuild approximately 75% of the hospital, excluding insurance proceeds, and is prepared to work with the state to complete the project.

“The fastest and least costly way to reopen Norwood Hospital is to let MPT finish construction of the facility and find a qualified operator,” the spokesperson said.

Local leaders, however, contend that transferring the property to the state through eminent domain would allow the hospital to reopen more quickly.

“We need it. It’s taking too long. People have been suffering and people have been waiting,” Mazzucco said. “We’ve come this far, and we’re hopeful the Senate will see that and take care of it over the next couple days before the legislative session ends July 31.”

If the eminent domain bill passes the Senate by the end of the week, it would still require the governor’s signature before becoming law.

If lawmakers do not approve the legislation before the current legislative session ends, supporters say it could take another year for a similar bill to advance—unless the property owner reaches an agreement sooner.

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