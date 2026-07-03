Mass. House passes bill that could allow state to seize former Norwood Hospital site

NORWOOD, Mass. — The Massachusetts House has approved legislation that would allow the state to acquire the former Norwood Hospital property through eminent domain, moving the effort one step closer to becoming law.

The bill now heads to the Massachusetts Senate for consideration.

Norwood Hospital has remained closed since a powerful rainstorm caused severe flooding that forced the facility to shut down six years ago.

Norwood Hospital closure having impact on other hospitals Norwood Hospital, part of Steward Health Care, closed nearly three months ago after severe storms inundated parts of the facility causing widespread damage.

Efforts to reopen the hospital have stalled, prompting state and local leaders to explore other options for the property.

Town officials have argued that the loss of the hospital has created a significant gap in access to healthcare for residents across the region.

They estimate that approximately 250,000 people have been affected by the closure.

If approved by the Senate, it would move to Gov. Maura Healey’s desk for consideration.

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