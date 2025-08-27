Local

Massachusetts actress tapped to play Karen Read in upcoming limited series

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Hollywood star with Massachusetts ties has reportedly been tapped to play the role of Karen Read in a limited series about the high-profile murder case.

Elizabeth Banks, of Pittsfield, will star as Read in an upcoming series that Prime Video and Warner Bros. Television are developing, according to Deadline.

Banks, known for her roles in the “Pitch Perfect” film series and “The Hunger Games” film series, will also serve as an executive producer on the Read project.

Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding theater troupe named Banks as the group’s 2020 Woman of the Year.

According to the Deadline report, this series featuring Banks is separate from a scripted series that LBI Productions is working on with Read and her lead defense attorney, Alan Jackson.

Over the course of two trials, prosecutors alleged that Read hit John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and left him to die in a blizzard outside the home of fellow Boston officer Brian Albert, at 34 Fairview Road in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Read was recently found not guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of O’Keefe during a retrial after her lawyers successfully painted a sinister picture of police misconduct and theorized that O’Keefe was, in fact, killed by colleagues, followed by a vast cover-up.

The June 2025 murder acquittal followed a mistrial in July 2024.

Read, Jackson, and other lawyers are gearing up to fight a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the O’Keefe family.

There was no immediate word on a release date for the television series.

