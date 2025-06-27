Karen Read, attorney Alan Jackson teaming up for scripted project after murder acquittal

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read and her lead defense attorney, Alan Jackson, are reportedly teaming to develop a scripted project based on her high-profile case after she was recently found not guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend.

LBI Productions is partnering with the duo on a project that promises new insight into her story, including “crucial aspects" that have “remained undisclosed to the public,” according to Variety.

In a statement, LBI Production Head Julie Yorn told the news outlet, “This isn’t just a legal thriller. It’s about what happens when a single voice refuses to be silenced. Karen’s case reflects the complicated moment in time in which we live. We will have an opportunity to show layers that have never been brought to light, and we are committed to telling the story with urgency, nuance, and care.”

Read and Jackson also provided statements on the project to Variety.

“I’ve lived in this town with John. I saw what it takes for a small group of powerful people to be ‘above the law.’ I struggled for over three years to overcome this power and corruption, eliciting help from tens of private investigators, multiple attorneys, and eventually – the federal government. It was ultimately a groundswell of local residents and a grassroots campaign that afforded me the resources I needed to fight back.” — Karen Read

“This case revealed how fragile the pursuit of justice can be. Our hope is that telling this story, in all its complexity, will do what the courtroom couldn’t — show the public what it really takes to confront corruption.” — Alan Jackson

It’s not clear if the project will be for film or television, Deadline reported.

Dave Wedge, a best-selling author based in Massachusetts, is also working on a book detailing the Read case.

Prosecutors had alleged that Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV, leaving him to die in a blizzard outside the home of fellow Boston officer Brian Albert, at 34 Fairview Road in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Her lawyers successfully defended her, painting a sinister picture of police misconduct and theorizing that O’Keefe was, in fact, killed by colleagues, followed by a vast cover-up.

