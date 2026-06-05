12 boats destroyed after massive fire at yacht club in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Mass. — A massive overnight fire tore through a yacht club in Winthrop, destroying 12 high-end boats.

According to Winthrop Fire Chief Stephen Calandra, crews were called to the Cottage Park Yacht Club at 2:39 a.m. for reports of heavy fire, involving six boats.

Upon arrival, the blaze had spread quickly to other boats due to the gasoline that was on top of the water.

Firefighters faced challenges because of the “amount of hose line we had to get from the street to the furthest point of the marina. A lot of manpower is dragging that line out there.”

Two boats broke free during the incident.

One remains burning near Snake Island, where low tide have made access difficult for fire boats. Another drifted toward Point Shirley, raising concerns it could collide with other marinas.

Officials say the only effective way to extinguish gasoline-fueled flames on water is with foam, which was used to knock down the fire.

No injuries were reported, and authorities confirmed no one was on board any of the boats at the time.

The Coast Guard is on the way with the cleanup team, and the environmental police are on their way as well.

Fire crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours, monitoring for flare-ups.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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