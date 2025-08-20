Mass. state trooper seriously hurt in Revere Beach hit-and-run crash transferred to rehab

The Massachusetts State Police trooper who spent the last two months in the hospital is taking a major step forward in his recovery.

Lt. Donald Bossi was responding to a large crowd setting off fireworks in the middle of the street in Revere back in June when investigators say he was hit by a man on a stolen motorcycle.

The impact sent Lieutenant Bossi flying 45 feet and he was left with severe injuries. Bossi suffered a broken and separated pelvis, a broken nose, and lacerations on his head, face, and arm.

On Tuesday, the 34-year police veteran was moved from Mass General Hospital to Spaulding Rehab’s Cambridge facility, where he will continue his recovery.

Bossi said he felt grateful to be alive and is heading into rehab with one goal in mind.

“I’m just lucky to be alive,” he said as he was wheeled into Spaulding. “And my goal is to get back to work by next summer, maybe sooner.”

Akram el Moukhtari, 18, of Revere, faces several charges, including assault and battery with a motorcycle, receiving stolen property, and leaving the scene of a crash with injury.

Moukhtari’s father said his son has ADHD and struggles with his mental health.

While at Spaulding, Bossi will undergo a specific thearpy plan to get to a full recovery.

El Moukhtari is being held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group