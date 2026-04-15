State police lieutenant arraigned on perjury charges in case of recruit’s death

WORCESTER, Mass. — MSP Lt. Jennifer Penton faced a judge Wednesday, arraigned on perjury charges, pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Penton made false statements about the death of Enrique Delgado Garcia, a state police recruit who died after a boxing exercise as part of training in September 2024.

Prosecutors say Penton allowed for unsupervised boxing matches which led to Delgado Garcia’s death, and during an investigation conducted by a grand jury, Penton is accused of providing false testimony.

Penton and two others previously pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in Worcester on April 2.

Special Independent Prosecutor David Meier asked the magistrate, “On behalf of the commonwealth, I have filed a motion to join this indictment with the pending indictments that are now pending in Worcester.”

The magistrate said that motion would be addressed at a later date.

Penton was released on personal recognizance, with a condition that she cannot contact any potential witnesses.

After the hearing, defense attorney Brad Bailey maintained that his client “did nothing wrong.”

“I am extremely confident that at the end of the day, the evidence will show she has committed no wrongs, did not engage in any criminal conduct, and the charges here will be proven to be not true,” Bailey said.

As for the family of Delgado Garcia, attorney Louis Aloise said they’re doing their best, as their wounds continue to be reopened with every hearing.

“They want to see justice to be done. They do and they’re going to stick with it until the very end,” Aloise said.

Penton is due back in court May 13 for a scheduling conference, and Jun. 17 for a pre-trial hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group