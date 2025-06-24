‘He feels sorry’: Father of Revere teen accused of hitting trooper in stolen motorcycle apologizes

CHELSEA, Mass. — The father of a North Shore teenager accused of hitting a Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant in a stolen motorcycle and running away says his son is remorseful.

Akram El Moukhtari, 18, of Revere, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court Tuesday afternoon on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, receiving stolen property, and leaving the scene of an accident-causing personal injury.

El Moukhtari showed up at the Revere Barracks with his father on Monday night hours after the hit and run crash to turn himself in.

Prosecutors said he was popping wheelies and ran a red light on Revere Beach Boulevard Monday around 5 p.m.

Lieutenant Donald Bossi was standing near his cruiser when he was stuck at full speed and was thrown 40 feet.

Investigators allege El Moukhtari never stopped or swerved to avoid the impact.

“The lieutenant is in the lane, and 7 seconds later, the defendant, on his motorcycle at a high rate of speed, literally plows and runs the lieutenant over,” said Suffolk Co. Assistant District Attorney John Verner.

Defense attorney Carla Barrett said she saw the video of the hit and run crash and does not believe it was intentional.

“What I saw is somebody who could have been panicking behind the wheel of that motorcycle and didn’t have the time to react when the person stepped into the road,” said Barrett.

Lieutenant Bossi was critically injured after being propelled onto the concrete.

Prosecutors said he suffered a broken and separated pelvis, a broken nose, and lacerations on his head, face, and arm.

The Station Commander of the Revere Barracks was upgraded to stable condition on Tuesday and underwent surgery at Mass General Hospital.

“I feel very, very sorry for him,” said the suspect’s father outside court. “I wanted to visit him yesterday, but I wasn’t allowed to visit him yesterday because they told me he’s in a coma.”

The suspect’s father said his son has ADHD and struggles with his mental health.

“He feels sorry too. He’s a nice kid. He doesn’t control himself. He’s sick mentally,” he said. “He knows what he did. He got scared.”

Prosecutors revealed El Moukhtari was in juvenile court six hours before the hit and run crash in connection with a fight that happened at school when he was a minor.

The case was dropped because the victim never showed up, and El Moukhtari was allowed to leave.

Boston 25 News has learned that a second suspect questioned in connection with Monday’s hit and run crash will not be charged.

Authorities said the juvenile, who was on a dirt bike alongside El Moukhtari, returned to the scene and is cooperating.

Massachusetts Colonel Geoffrey Noble released the following statement on Tuesday:

The Massachusetts State Police would like to express our appreciation for the public support of Lieutenant Donald Bossi, his family, and our Department in the aftermath of this terrible incident. Yesterday’s senseless crash could have proven fatal if not for the resilience and extraordinary strength of Lieutenant Bossi, and the care he received on scene, in transit, and at the hospital. Our community is safer because of the many Troopers who set their feelings aside in the aftermath of this event to do their jobs and meet the moment by apprehending the fleeing suspect. We remain very grateful for these positive developments.

El Moukhatari was held on $50,000 cash bail and ordered to wear a GPS bracelet if released.

He will return to court on July 18.

In a statement, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said:

“On any given day, at any given moment, police officers can experience life-altering events, as we saw Monday afternoon in Revere. The facts here point to exceptionally reckless conduct and we will pursue those facts thoroughly. I thank Lieutenant Bossi for his service and his bravery and I wish him the speediest of recoveries.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

