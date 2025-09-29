Mass. state trooper seriously hurt in Revere Beach hit-and-run crash returns home

REVERE, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police officer seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Revere is taking a major step in his recovery.

On Friday, Lt. Donald Bossi was released from Spaulding Rehabilitation Center in Cambridge and will continue his recovery from home.

Bossi stopped by the Revere police barracks on his way home to say hello to fellow troopers.

“As Lieutenant Donald Bossi continues his recovery, we celebrate this incredible achievement with his family, colleagues, and care team,” Colonel Noble said in a statement. “He and his family have the full measure of our support in all that lies ahead. As the leader of this Department, I hope all our members continue to draw inspiration from Lieutenant Bossi’s extraordinary resilience and strength. He epitomizes what it means to be a Trooper and a public servant.”

On June 23, Bossi was responding to a large crowd setting off fireworks in the middle of the street in Revere back in June when investigators say he was hit by a man on a stolen motorcycle.

The impact sent Bossi flying 45 feet, and he was left with severe injuries. Bossi suffered a broken and separated pelvis, a broken nose, and lacerations on his head, face, and arm.

On August 19, Lieutenant Bossi transitioned from Massachusetts General Hospital to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Cambridge.

Akram el Moukhtari, 18, of Revere, faces several charges, including assault and battery with a motorcycle, receiving stolen property, and leaving the scene of a crash with injury.

El Moukhtari is being held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

