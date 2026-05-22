18-year-old held without bail after allegedly pulling gun outside prom in Kingston

KINGSTON, Mass. — An 18-year-old is being held without bail after allegedly pulling a gun outside a prom in Kingston.

Police say Adrian Arroyo was not allowed into the South Shore Tech Prom at the Indian Pond Country Club in Kingston.

Investigators say he then got into an argument in the parking lot with a girl who was going to the prom.

The argument escalated, and Arroyo allegedly threatened to run a student over, pulling out a gun and pointing it into the sky.

Police later arrested him at his home in Randolph.

The South Shore Tech released a statement saying Arroyo is not a student.

He is due back in court on June 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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