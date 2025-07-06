Mass. State Trooper injured overnight after July 4th gathering near Revere beach

REVERE, Mass. — A Massachusetts state trooper was injured Friday night after being struck by a moped during a chaotic gathering near Revere Beach.

The incident occurred on Thornton Street in Revere as July Fourth celebrations were underway, drawing hundreds of people to the area. Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene just before 11 p.m. and reported that the crowd was setting off illegal fireworks, posing a threat to public safety.

“It’s summertime, people are out and about, and unfortunately, shenanigans happen when you have large crowds gathered,” said Todd McGhee, a law enforcement and security expert.

During the disturbance, a moped drove through the crowd and struck a state trooper, who was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital. The trooper is expected to recover.

Deshakraaun Abdullahmuhammud, 34, from Everett, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation, and failure to stop for police.

This incident marks the second time in less than two weeks that a state trooper has been injured in Revere, following a hit-and-run at Revere Beach.

Colonel Geoffrey Noble emphasized the importance of addressing public safety concerns in the area following the incidents involving state troopers.

“Aggressive drivers on stolen and unregistered vehicles in this area have seriously injured two Troopers in the same number of weeks,” Noble said. “We share the serious public safety concerns and will continue our sustained, proactive enforcement efforts in the weeks ahead.”

The recent incidents highlight ongoing public safety challenges in the Revere area, prompting law enforcement to increase their efforts to manage large gatherings and prevent further injuries.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant injured in the hit-and-run last week remains in critical condition.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group