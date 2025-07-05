Man accused of crashing moped into trooper responding to unruly crowd near Revere Beach

REVERE, Mass. — A man was arrested near Revere Beach late on the Fourth of July after state police say he drove a moped through a massive crowd of unruly people and struck a trooper.

Deshakraaun Abdullahmuhammud, 34, of Everett, is facing charges including driving with a suspended license, assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation, failure to stop for police, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responding to the Thornton Street area around 11 p.m. found hundreds of people gathered in the middle of the road, igniting illegal fireworks and threatening public safety, state police said.

As law enforcement attempted to subdue the aggressive crowd, Abdullahmuhammud allegedly drove by on a moped and crashed into one state trooper.

The trooper, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Abdullahmuhammud was apprehended and taken into custody.

The Independence Day incident comes just days after another trooper was injured in a hit-and-run crash at Revere Beach involving a man on a stolen motorcycle.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said such behavior won’t be tolerated.

“The Massachusetts State Police will not tolerate behavior that poses a danger to those living, working, and visiting Massachusetts,” Noble said in a statement. “Despite our best efforts to de-escalate two situations around Revere Beach, aggressive drivers on stolen and unregistered vehicles in this area have seriously injured two Troopers in the same number of weeks. We share the serious public safety concerns and will continue our sustained, proactive enforcement efforts in the weeks ahead.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when Abdullahmuhammud would be called to court.

