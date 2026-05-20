Mass. State Police Training Academy closed to recruits after report calls for 103 reforms

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police Training Academy is now closed to future recruits until further notice.

State Police Colonel Geoffrey D. Noble is taking that action after a new report calls for more than one hundred changes at the New Braintree facility.

All of this comes less than two years after the death of Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia after boxing exercises at the Training Academy.

Enrique Delgado Garcia

Noble said he won’t hold another Training Academy until more than 30 of the report’s recommendations are addressed.

“This review is going to be an important foundation, and it’s going to provide a roadmap for how we train future troopers,” Noble told reporters at State Police Headquarters in Framingham on Tuesday.

In a long-awaited, 110-page report, the International Association of Chiefs of Police found that while the Training Academy meets industry training standards, it also produced 103 recommendations for change over the next five years.

Noble says 31 of those recommendations are a priority and must be immediately addressed before the next Training Academy, the 93rd, is convened.

“That class will be delayed until further notice until such time that our leadership team and I are briefed and are satisfied and are confident that our priority recommendations that we have identified have been implemented,” Noble said.

The Training Academy’s boxing program has already been permanently canceled, but self-defense tactical training will continue.

Highlights among the changes include:

More consistency in leadership at the Training Academy, including an increased civilian role.

The report places limits on paramilitary-style bootcamp training.

Better psychological and physical screening of potential recruits

Better wellness supports for trainees to help cut down the number of recruits who quit the program

READ THE FULL REPORT:

Noble said the changes are necessary to modernize the State Police Academy and better protect trainees.

“We will never waiver, and we will continue to reinforce a ‘Safety First’ culture that will be a top priority of all that we do in all of our training at the State Police Academy,” Noble said.

Noble did not predict when the next Training Academy will take place.

He said the earliest it could open to new recruits would be at the end of summer.

Four members of the Massachusetts State Police have been charged in connection with Delgado-Garcia’s death.

Sgt. Jennifer Penton, Trooper Edwin Rodriguez, Trooper Casey LaMonte, and Trooper David Montanez are all facing involuntary manslaughter charges and remain suspended with pay.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group