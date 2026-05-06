Fourth state police employee pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges

WORCESTER, Mass. — The fourth Massachusetts State Police employee charged in the 2024 death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia’s death pleaded not guilty in a Worcester courtroom on Wednesday.

Casey Lamonte is facing charges, including involuntary manslaughter, after the recruit died following a boxing exercise at the academy.

Three of his colleagues were arraigned last month, and all pleaded not guilty to similar charges connected to the recruit’s death.

The family of Enrique Delgado-Garcia was in the front row of the Worcester Super Courtroom during Wednesday’s arraignment.

Lamonte was released on personal recognizance and was led out of court by members of the state police association and his attorneys.

“Not every tragedy is a crime,” said his attorney Brian Kelly. “What the commonwealth has done here is make the tragedy worse.”

He continued, “They’ve dragged in the trooper, this young trooper, and now try to scapegoat him for what happened.”

Brian Williams, president of the state police association of Massachusetts, said the training exercise was well supervised and all captured on video.

He added, “Accountability must be grounded in a strict adherence to the facts, not driven by public pressure or incomplete, inaccurate information.”

While walking off, Lamonte had no comment to Boston 25.

Moments later, the attorneys and the family members of Enrique Delgado-Garcia spoke outside the court.

“Every time the family behind me comes to court, which they are committed to doing, it opens up the wound again,” said Lou Aloise, attorney for the family. “They’re not scapegoats at all!”

Another family attorney, Mike Wilcox, called the four state police employees criminally negligent for the recruit’s death.

“There were a lot of things they could’ve done better,” he said/ “They’re held to a standard. They’re supposed to protect these young men and women, and they failed.”

Representatives for Lamonte said they’re confident they will prove his innocence in future proceedings.

He is expected back in court for a pretrial hearing on June 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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