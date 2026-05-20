Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in hotel in coastal New England town

NEWPORT, R.I. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a room at a hotel in a coastal New England town, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Harbor Base Inn in Newport, Rhode Island, on Monday morning to inform 85-year-old Terry Costello that her 66-year-old son had died in a jump from the Mount Hope Bridge, according to the Newport Police Department.

When officers arrived at the hotel at 372 Connell Highway, police say they found Costello dead inside her room.

The Rhode Island State Medical Examiner’s Office was slated to conduct an autopsy on Tuesday.

Police noted that Costello’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The incident is believed to be “isolated,” and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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