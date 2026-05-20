Many arrests after separate incidents at New England beaches on scorching hot day

NARRAGANSETT, R.I — Three people injured in a stabbing at Narragansett Beach are expected to recover after chaos prompted hundreds of beachgoers to flee the area as temperatures on Tuesday climbed into the 90s.

Police say the beach was packed when the stabbing occurred, creating panic as crowds quickly cleared out. Authorities confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing itself. However, two adults were taken into custody on separate charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident at Second Beach in Middletown, police say a large gathering of roughly 1,200 high school-aged teenagers led to a disturbance that resulted in multiple arrests.

Officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd, and nine people were taken into custody.

Investigators say the situation escalated when an 18-year-old attempting to leave the scene drove into a Newport police officer. The driver is now facing a charge of driving under the influence.

The injured officer’s condition has not been released.

Authorities continue to investigate both incidents.

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