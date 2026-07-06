Mass. State Police investigating wrong-way crash on Route 128

READING, Mass. — A man is facing charges in connection with a wrong-way crash on Route 128 in Reading early Monday morning, officials said.

John Tarshi, 25, of Lawrence, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a vehicle traveling north in a southbound lane found a black Porsche 911 that had crashed near Exit 54A near the Reading-Woburn line.

There were no reported injuries in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Gov. Maura Healey recently announced that Massachusetts is expanding its wrong-way detection system and committing tens of millions of taxpayer dollars, following a 25 Investigates analysis of MassDOT records that found a state pilot program launched in 2022 detected 294 wrong-way drivers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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