2 dead, 11 injured after violent Fourth of July weekend in Boston

BOSTON — A handful of shootings occurred across Boston over the July 4th weekend, resulting in 13 people shot, including two fatalities and 11 others injured.

Several police officers were also injured when fireworks were thrown at them during the chaotic incidents.

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association (BPPA) shared body camera video Sunday showing officers being hit by fireworks while responding to a scene.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 showed people ducking for cover as gunshots rang out.

Larry Calderone, president of the BPPA, stated that insufficient staffing contributes to such dangers.

“We just don’t have enough bodies properly staffed in each district every shift, so when something like this happens, someone’s gonna get hurt,” Calderone said.

In contrast to claims of understaffing, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the department had many officers working over the weekend.

“Contrary to the word out there, since FIFA, we’ve got many, many officers working probably far more than any other time period – so like as far as our department, we have a lot of people working,” Cox said.

He added that there were “a lot of parties last night.”

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn sent a letter to Commissioner Cox over the weekend.

The letter called for a more comprehensive public safety plan for the city. Councilor Flynn also advocated hiring hundreds of additional officers, claiming that current staffing levels are dangerously low.

He also called on his fellow councilors to complete a “ride-along” with Boston Police to observe the challenges officers face.

City Councilor Flynn plans to schedule his own ride-along today.

As of July 6, 2026, no arrests have been made.

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