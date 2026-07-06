Family identifies missing man from boat crash in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Mass. — The person who went missing after two people were injured in a boat crash at Salisbury Beach Reservation on Friday has been identified.

According to family, the missing boater has been identified as 49-year-old Vilmar Dorner from North Reading.

Vilmar Dorner, age 49

The incident occurred around 10:35 p.m. on Friday after reports of a jetty crash.

Police said two people were rescued and transported to local hospitals, while one person, believed to be Dorner, is still unaccounted for.

At this time, the search remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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