Flood watch in effect for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a flood watch in our area.

This alert is in effect for Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties through Tuesday afternoon.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the National Weather Service said in its flood watch advisory. “Periods of heavy rain are expected at times today into Tuesday afternoon. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are expected into Tuesday. However, narrow bands of torrential rainfall may result in localized amounts of 4-6inches of rain inside 6 hours.”

[Flash Flood Risk Probability] This graphic indicates the probability for localized flash flooding across southern New England. This graphic indicates the highest probability is from southern CT and onto the south coasts of both RI and MA. pic.twitter.com/9m2rjMCEnl — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 6, 2026

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