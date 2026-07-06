Fueling issue causes delays, cancellations at Boston Logan International Airport

BOSTON — Operations were slowly returning to normal Monday morning at Boston Logan International Airport after a fueling system issue prompted a ground stop, causing dozens of flight delays and cancellations.

Passengers faced long lines and hours-long disruptions Sunday night after a ground stop was implemented, leaving some travelers stranded overnight.

As of Monday morning, there were lingering issues at the airport, with 56 delays and 53 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

One passenger, Donna Proctor, said her flight to North Carolina was scheduled to depart at 6:10 p.m. but was ultimately canceled around 10:45 p.m.

“I was supposed to leave at 6:10 yesterday, and at 10:45 they told me that my flight was canceled,” Proctor said.

Travelers at Logan’s Delta terminal described a frustrating evening, with planes sitting on the tarmac for hours, unable to depart.

According to Massport, the delays were caused by a problem with the airport’s fueling system.

Proctor said passengers on her flight were told the issue involved the fuel delivery system.

“They came on the radio and said that there was a fuel issue and that the people who bring it out of the ground or change from tank to tank, air got in the line and they had to get the engineers out to fix it,” she said.

Many passengers whose flights were canceled were forced to spend an extra night in Boston while waiting for rebooked departures.

BOSFuel, the company responsible for managing jet fuel operations at Logan Airport, has not publicly disclosed the exact cause of the disruption.

Airport officials advised travelers scheduled to fly Monday to check directly with their airline for the latest flight status information before heading to Logan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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