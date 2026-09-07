Mass. police officer competes for Miss America crown

A Massachusetts police officer made history on Sunday, competing for the title of Miss America.

26-year-old Ashlyn Mercier of the Westborough Police Department was crowned Miss Massachusetts back in June.

Ashlyn, a native of Oxford, is the daughter of Oxford Police Corporal Kevin Mercier.

Mercier competed against delegates from all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including the winner from Texas, Regan Hutsell. Hutsell was the 99th winner of Miss America.

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“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and extremely humbled and honored to say that I am your Miss Massachusetts 2026!” Mercier said in a statement back in June.

“This dream has lived in my heart for the past six years, and I just cannot believe it has come to fruition. To represent my home state of Massachusetts on the Miss America stage is truly a dream come true.”

Each year the organization gives out around $35 million in scholarships in competitions across the country.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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