Soaking rain, storms to drench Massachusetts through Thursday

RAINY TUESDAY

It’s going to be cool, cloudy, and soggy today across southern New England with a stalled front draped over the region. Expect all day 60s.

The heaviest rain will pass through late morning through midday, but showers and embedded downpours will linger through the afternoon too. We should see rain taper off this evening with some pockets of mist, drizzle, and fog overnight.

WEDNESDAY LULL

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Wednesday will end up mostly cloudy and mostly dry as the front pushes south and west of us. With an onshore breeze, the coastline is slightly more likely to see a few drops than inland towns. Plan on highs in the low to mid 70s.

FINAL PUSH

Rain with embedded downpours and thunderstorms will redevelop Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Thursday doesn’t look like a washout, but we’ll want to watch for a few waves of rain (heavy at times). The afternoon is more likely to see some hit-or-miss pop up thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals from Tuesday through Thursday will range form 1-2″ widespread with localized totals 3-4″depending on where downpours and thunderstorms track.

WEEKEND IMPROVMENTS

Partial sun will return Friday to Saturday with the small chance for an afternoon both days. Sunday and Monday look mostly sunny!

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