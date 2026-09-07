8 people shot at Taunton house party, 1 killed; shooter still on the loose

TAUNTON, Mass. — Eight people were shot during a house party in Taunton early Sunday morning, and one of the victims was killed, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Police were called to a home on Weir Street around 12:30 a.m. after reports of multiple people being shot.

The victim who died was identified as 22-year-old Zirovick Depina of Brockton, the DA’s office said.

One of the other victims is in serious but stable condition. The remaining victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

No arrests have been made, and police are still searching for the shooter.

Neighbors say the shooting sent people scrambling as gunfire erupted in the middle of the night.

Anthony Correia Jr., who lives across the street, said he was watching football when he heard a series of what he immediately suspected were gunshots.

“I heard pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop,” Correia said.

Within minutes, he said, police flooded the neighborhood and people were running.

Cellphone video taken by Correia shortly after the shooting shows the chaotic scene as officers responded and people alerted police to multiple victims.

Josh Andrews, who lives nearby, said he saw an officer running with a rifle across his chest.

“I’m like, oh man, there must be something serious going on,” Andrews said.

Andrews said he also saw officers searching near the railroad tracks.

He said he watched one officer retrieve what appeared to be a trauma kit from the trunk of a police cruiser and run toward the area behind the house before ambulances arrived.

The gunfire also damaged a neighbor’s truck.

One of the bullets shattered the vehicle’s window, leaving glass scattered on the ground.

The Bristol County DA’s Office said all eight people who were shot were in their early 20s.

Investigators have not released information about a possible motive or identified a suspect.

The shooting has left neighbors shaken and concerned about what happened in their neighborhood.

“It doesn’t feel great,” Andrews said. “There’s still a little bit of anxiety, and there will be the next few days.”

The investigation remains active. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the person responsible to contact investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group