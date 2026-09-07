Large police investigation in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — There was a large police investigation overnight in Milford.

A home on Hayward Street was blocked off with police tape as investigators gathered evidence for several hours. Hayward Street was also blocked in both directions.

Milford Police said there’s no danger to the public at this time, and the scene has since cleared.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office for more information.

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