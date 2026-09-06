One person dead, seven injured in shooting at Taunton house party

TAUNTON, Mass. — One person was killed, and seven were shot at an apparent house party in Taunton early Sunday morning, authorities say.

According to authorities, around 12:35 AM, 911 calls reported shots fired and multiple people shot in the area of 261 Weir Street.

Once on scene, officers found several attendees on the scene and determined that a large gathering had taken place.

An initial investigation determined that a total of eight people, all identified as being in their early twenties, were transported to hospitals either by EMS or self-transportation.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

One of those shot, 22-year-old Zirovick Depina of Brockton, was pronounced dead this morning.

“Of the remaining victims, one is in serious but stable condition and the remaining victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries,” the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Taunton Police, Massachusetts State Police Detectives, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No further information was available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group