Mass. nor’easter: Town-by-town list of highest rain totals, strongest wind gusts

DEDHAM, Mass. — The fall nor’easter that swept into New England over the weekend is still lingering over southeastern Massachusetts on Tuesday.
Since late Sunday, the powerful storm has soaked parts of the Bay State with more than six inches of rain.
Kingston hit the rainfall jackpot as 7 inches of rain had fallen as of Tuesday morning. Many other South Shore and Cape Cod communities were also drenched.
Here’s a town-by-town list of the highest rainfall totals as of Tuesday morning:
- Kingston: 7 inches
- Hull: 6.19 inches
- Duxbury: 6 inches
- Camp Edwards: 5.94 inches
- Hingham: 5.85 inches
- Weymouth: 5.68 inches
- Plymouth: 5.67 inches
- Brewster: 4.84 inches
- Yarmouth: 4 inches
- Pembroke: 3.86 inches
- Sandwich: 3.68 inches
- Lakeville: 3.61 inches
- Bourne: 3.6 inches
- Mashpee: 3.59 inches
- Lewes: 3.46 inches
- Orleans: 3.35 inches
- Marshfield: 3.34 inches
- Cohasset: 3.17 inches
- Wareham: 3.13 inches
- Norwell: 3.12 inches
- Rochester: 3.12 inches
- Westport: 3.02 inches
- Randolph: 2.89 inches
- West Roxbury: 2.86 inches
- Barnstable: 2.81 inches
- New Bedford: 2.64 inches
- Carver: 2.5 inches
- Worcester: 2 inches
Some coastal communities have also been battered by wind gusts over 50 mph.
The storm knocked out power to thousands across the state as the wind whipped, with the South Shore especially hit hard.
Here’s a town-by-town list of the strongest wind gusts as of Tuesday morning:
- Pleasure Bay: 56 mph
- Little Compton: 54 mph
- Angelica Point: 53 mph
- Martha’s Vineyard: 53 mph
- Wellfleet: 52 mph
- West Island: 52 mph
- Kalmus: 50 mph
- Revere Beach: 50 mph
- Nantucket: 49 mph
- Hyannis: 49 mph
- Scusset Beach: 49 mph
- Milton (Blue Hills): 48 mph
- Duxbury Bay: 48 mph
- Logan Airport: 48 mph
- Deer Island: 48 mph
- Hull: 47 mph
- Scituate: 47 mph
- Edgartown: 46 mph
- Wrentham: 46 mph
- Gloucester: 45 mph
- Chatham: 45 mph
- Hatch Beach: 45 mph
- Beverly: 45 mph
- Plymouth 45 mph
- Fenway Park: 45 mph
- Lawrence: 44 mph
- Worcester: 44 mph
- Marshfield: 43 mph
- Norwood: 41 mph
- Marion: 41 mph
- New Bedford: 41 mph
- Newbury: 40 mph
Skies are expected to clear by Tuesday evening, with Wednesday bringing a mix of clouds and sun.
