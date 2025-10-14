Mass. nor’easter: Town-by-town list of highest rain totals, strongest wind gusts

DEDHAM, Mass. — The fall nor’easter that swept into New England over the weekend is still lingering over southeastern Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Since late Sunday, the powerful storm has soaked parts of the Bay State with more than six inches of rain.

Kingston hit the rainfall jackpot as 7 inches of rain had fallen as of Tuesday morning. Many other South Shore and Cape Cod communities were also drenched.

Here’s a town-by-town list of the highest rainfall totals as of Tuesday morning:

Kingston: 7 inches

Hull: 6.19 inches

Duxbury: 6 inches

Camp Edwards: 5.94 inches

Hingham: 5.85 inches

Weymouth: 5.68 inches

Plymouth: 5.67 inches

Brewster: 4.84 inches

Yarmouth: 4 inches

Pembroke: 3.86 inches

Sandwich: 3.68 inches

Lakeville: 3.61 inches

Bourne: 3.6 inches

Mashpee: 3.59 inches

Lewes: 3.46 inches

Orleans: 3.35 inches

Marshfield: 3.34 inches

Cohasset: 3.17 inches

Wareham: 3.13 inches

Norwell: 3.12 inches

Rochester: 3.12 inches

Westport: 3.02 inches

Randolph: 2.89 inches

West Roxbury: 2.86 inches

Barnstable: 2.81 inches

New Bedford: 2.64 inches

Carver: 2.5 inches

Worcester: 2 inches

Some coastal communities have also been battered by wind gusts over 50 mph.

The storm knocked out power to thousands across the state as the wind whipped, with the South Shore especially hit hard.

Here’s a town-by-town list of the strongest wind gusts as of Tuesday morning:

Pleasure Bay: 56 mph

Little Compton: 54 mph

Angelica Point: 53 mph

Martha’s Vineyard: 53 mph

Wellfleet: 52 mph

West Island: 52 mph

Kalmus: 50 mph

Revere Beach: 50 mph

Nantucket: 49 mph

Hyannis: 49 mph

Scusset Beach: 49 mph

Milton (Blue Hills): 48 mph

Duxbury Bay: 48 mph

Logan Airport: 48 mph

Deer Island: 48 mph

Hull: 47 mph

Scituate: 47 mph

Edgartown: 46 mph

Wrentham: 46 mph

Gloucester: 45 mph

Chatham: 45 mph

Hatch Beach: 45 mph

Beverly: 45 mph

Plymouth 45 mph

Fenway Park: 45 mph

Lawrence: 44 mph

Worcester: 44 mph

Marshfield: 43 mph

Norwood: 41 mph

Marion: 41 mph

New Bedford: 41 mph

Newbury: 40 mph

Skies are expected to clear by Tuesday evening, with Wednesday bringing a mix of clouds and sun.

For the latest weather updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group