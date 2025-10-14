October nor’easter leaves damage and power outages across the South Shore

QUINCY, Mass. — The nor’easter that swept through Massachusetts is winding down, but its impact is still being felt—especially along the South Shore.

In Quincy on Quincy Shore Drive, residents were beginning to clean up after strong winds and high tides battered coastal communities.

In Marshfield, waves as high as 13 feet smashed over seawalls Monday night, driven by wind gusts topping 40 miles per hour.

While some residents took the storm in stride, others reported their homes shaking from the force of the wind and water.

“I’d rather have a nor’easter than live in the Midwest dealing with tornadoes,” one resident said.

About 200 homes lost power in Marshfield, but Eversource crews worked through the night to restore electricity.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 2,500 outages remain across the state, with many still affecting the South Shore, North Shore, and Boston.

Residents are now clearing debris, including fallen branches and scattered Halloween decorations, as the storm moves out.

