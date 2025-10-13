Weather Alert: Nor’easter brings heavy rain, strong winds, flooding

HEAVY RAIN, WIND & COASTAL FLOODING

It’s going to be a soggy and blustery start to the week as a nor’easter sweeps through the region today.

This nor’easter is bringing plenty of rain to the area. We’re looking at up to 4 inches of rain in some spots by Tuesday, so be prepared for wet roads and standing water in some spots. Puddles will be a common sight on the streets, and there will likely be some ponding on the roads, so slow down when driving.

On top of the rain, expect strong winds throughout the day, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. The worst of the wind will be felt along the Cape and Islands. Cape Cod is under a wind advisory until 8 pm this evening due to gusts up to 50 mph, while Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard are under a high wind warning until 2 pm for gusts possibly reaching 55 mph.

With high tides expected later today, we are watching closely for potential coastal flooding along Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Minor splashover is possible, so anyone near the coastline should be mindful of rising waters.

Temperatures will be cooler today, only reaching into the mid to upper 50s for most areas. If you’re heading out, be sure to dress for the weather—leave the umbrella at home (trust us, you’ll just fight with it), but grab your rain jacket and rain boots to stay comfortable.

The steady rain will begin to taper off as we head into Tuesday morning, though we can still expect some isolated showers and pockets of drizzle in the afternoon. It will remain breezy throughout the day. If you’re planning on heading out early, don’t forget to bundle up and prepare for those lingering showers.

REST OF THE WEEK

By mid-week, we’ll get a break from the rain, with sunshine returning by Wednesday and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. So hang in there, the rain and wind are just temporary!

That’s your weather update for today! Stay safe out there, and don’t forget to check in with us for updates as conditions change.welcome break after a stormy start to the week.

We’ll be monitoring this system closely, so stay with us for updates both on-air and online as we track the impacts in your neighborhood.

© 2019 Cox Media Group