Mass. man stabbed mom’s boyfriend 17 times after argument over steaks, prosecutor says

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man stabbed his mother’s boyfriend 17 times and doused his lifeless body with lighter fluid after an argument over steaks over the weekend, a prosecutor said Monday.

Andrew Horsman, 41, of Middleboro, was arraigned in Wareham District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 66-year-old Paul Pomerleau. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Officers responded to 19 Fariview Street in Middleboro around 8 p.m. Saturday after the victim’s daughter, Jasmine Pomerleau, called 911 to report a fight that ended in a stabbing, Assistant Plymouth District Attorney Nicole Piacentini told the court.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Pomerleau on the floor in the home’s mudroom “surrounded by a substantial amount of blood,” a knife, and a gallon of lighter fluid, according to Piacentini.

Piacentini said Pomerleau was rushed to Taunton’s Morton Hospital with 10 stab wounds to his torso, two to his right arm, and five to his back, all of which were one inch in length. Doctors pronounced him dead.

The victim’s son, Jamie Pomerleau, told state police investigators that the family was cooking steaks when his father and Horsman began arguing.

“Words were exchanged between Paul and Andrew. Paul was sitting on the couch, Andrew on the other side of the room,” Piacentini told the court. “Andrew, without warning, according to Jamie, got up and walked over to Paul, and began to stab him multiple times.”

Horsman briefly left the home after the stabbing to fetch lighter fluid, and Pomerleau attempted to follow after him, but he collapsed to the floor in the mudroom, according to Piacentini. When Horsman returned, he allegedly poured the fluid all over the victim’s body.

“Jamie, at this point, intervened and pinned Andrew up against the wall. A struggle ensued, and Andrew then fled the house,” Piacentini told the court.

Horsman was found about 300 yards away from the home, and officers took him into custody.

Piacentini said the Horsman had recently moved back into the home, but the victim didn’t want him in the house because he was 41 years of age, jobless, and still living with his parents.

At one point before his stabbing death, the victim is said to have told his family that he feared Horsman was going to hurt him.

Piacentini noted that Horseman previously served probation for a domestic violence case out of New Bedford District Court.

A judge ordered Horsman held without bail pending a probable cause hearing on July 28.

An investigation remains ongoing.

