Investigation underway after 65-year-old man stabbed to death in Middleborough

Middleborough, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Middleborough after a 65-year-old man was stabbed to death.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Middleborough Police Department are investigating the incident.

The 65-year-old man was taken to Morton Hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, a suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group