Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 66-year-old man in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A man is facing murder charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old man in Middleborough.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police received multiple 911 calls for a report of a fight and a man stabbed at a residence at 19 Fairview Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man, identified as Paul Pomerleau, was transported to Morton Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police were able to identify Andrew Horsman, 41, as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.

Witnesses on the scene tell police that an argument at the home led to the stabbing.

Pomerleau was in a long-term relationship with the Horsman’s mother.

Horsman is scheduled to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

