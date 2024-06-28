Mass. General Brigham employees allowed unauthorized person to view patient info, health group says

BOSTON — Mass General Brigham says some patients may have had personal information exposed after two employees allegedly allowed an unauthorized person access to private records.

The hospital says on April 4 it was made aware of an incident where patients’ personal info, including name, address, medical record number, date of birth, email address, phone number, and health insurance policy number may have been exposed.

An investigation by the hospital revealed two employees may have allowed an unauthorized person to do some of their job duties and see some patients’ personal information between February 26, 2023, and April 2, 2024.

The hospital says the two employees were fired.

No bank account information was exposed, MGB says. MGB also is offering 24 months of free credit monitoring and other services to the individuals whose information was involved.

“Protecting the privacy and security of its patients is a top priority for MGB. MGB has taken several steps to help prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future. Upon discovery, MGB also immediately terminated the employees involved in the incident,” Mass General Brigham said in a statement. “In addition, MGB continues to monitor and improve the safeguards it has in place to protect its patients’ information. This includes enhancing its employee training and processes for the organization’s security alert system.”

Individuals with questions or would like further information can contact the hospital’s dedicated privacy call center toll free at 1-888-826-9548.

©2024 Cox Media Group