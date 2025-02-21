Mass. DPU orders 6 companies to lower gas bills amid outrage. Here’s when you could see changes

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has ordered six local utility companies to reduce their gas bills as customers continue to express outrage over skyrocketing energy costs across the Bay State.

The DPU ordered 5% cuts to bills in March and April for residential customers of The Berkshire Gas Company, Boston Gas Company, National Grid, Eversource, NSTAR Gas Company, Fitchburg Gas and Electric Light Company, and Liberty Utilities. The DPU noted that it’s unable to direct the utilities to reduce gas delivery charges in February bills.

“Especially with this cold, people need heat,” Sebastian Yanez-Aoun told Boston 25. “It really is not fair that we’re having to pay an arm and a leg for it.” Isabel Jones added, “I’ve just been so cold. My heating hasn’t even been working well. My electricity bill has been really high because I’ve been using space heaters.”

The six companies were asked to submit proposals by the end of Monday and are also expected to provide information on estimated savings for their customers in the proposal, according to the DPU.

“Customer affordability lies at the core of the Department of Public Utilities’ priorities and we must use all available tools at our disposal,” a letter sent to the companies stated.

The DPU also said they’ll be looking into whether to shift certain delivery costs from the peak period to the “shoulder” and summer seasons permanently to help alleviate year-round costs.

Eversoruce responded to the DPU’s letter, saying in a statement, “Energy affordability is always a top priority for us, and any rate relief is always positive – especially in light of the higher-than-normal gas bill customers have been receiving this winter. We look forward to continued conversations with the Department of Public Utilities to keep affordability top-of-mind as we continue to pursue Massachusetts’ unprecedented clean energy transition in a cost-effective manner.”

National Grid added that it’s looking forward to “cooperating with the Department of Public Utilities order to reduce residential gas rates through the winter period.”

Last fall, the DPU approved rate hikes for customers of both Eversource and National Grid gas -- with some 1.5 million Massachusetts customers affected. The DPU allowed Eversource rates to rise for the period of November to April 25 to 30%. National Grid’s increase was set at 11 to 13%.

The DPU’s order comes after Gov. Maura Healey called for immediate action to reduce costs for Bay Staters.

“The impact of this increased financial burden comes at an already difficult time for many Massachusetts families and businesses, as the costs of everyday goods, gasoline, and groceries continue to rise and the threat of tariffs looms,” Healey said. “People did not plan for these extraordinary utility rate increases, and they can only do so much to stretch a budget.”

The full DPU letter can be found below:

