DPU orders six gas companies to reduce total gas bills by 5% amid soaring delivery charges

BOSTON — As energy costs skyrocketed throughout the Bay State, the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) sent a letter to six local gas companies, ordering them to reduce customers total gas bills by at least 5%.

The reduction applies to March and April bills for residential customers of The Berkshire Gas Company, Boston Gas Company d/b/a National Grid, Eversource, NSTAR Gas Company, Fitchburg Gas and Electric Light Company d/b/a Unitil, and Liberty Utilities, according to the letter.

The DPU says it’s unable to direct the utilities to reduce delivery charges in February bills.

The six companies were asked to submit proposals by end of day Monday. They are also expected to provide information on estimated savings for their customers in the proposal.

“Customer affordability lies at the core of the Department of Public Utilities’ priorities and we must use all available tools at our disposal,” the letter read.

The DPU also says they’ll be investigating into whether to shift certain delivery costs from the peak period to the “shoulder” and summer seasons on a permanent basis to help alleviate year round costs.

The full letter can be found below:

