Mass. DPU blocks Eversource winter rate hike, saving customers tens of millions

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has blocked a proposed winter rate hike by Eversource that was set to take effect on November 1, sparing customers from a 13% increase in their energy bills.

The decision means Eversource’s NStar Gas customers will save approximately $45 million this year. DPU officials said the utility company failed to meet key performance metrics required to justify the increase.

Governor Maura Healey had urged the DPU to closely examine the proposal, citing concerns over affordability and accountability.

“Massachusetts families cannot afford more winter bill increases. That is why I called on the DPU and utilities to take immediate action to lower bills,” Healey said Wednesday. “This is a start, but more work must be done to lower costs for families and businesses. I am going to continue to call for more relief – including through my energy affordability legislation.”

Eversource called the ruling “puzzling” and warned it could lead to greater long-term costs for customers.

“Today’s ruling is puzzling as it will result in a path of greater impacts for customers over the next year in favor of a near-term cut of a more nominal amount. We presented the department with several proposals to mitigate the impact of the November 1 rate changes for customers and avoid the larger impact that is now necessitated by this order,” an Eversource spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Meanwhile, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the launch of the Boston Energy Saver Program, which offers rebates and discounts for residents who weatherize or upgrade their homes to improve energy efficiency.

“More and more households are having to choose between paying the rent that keeps on rising or turning on the heat to keep their families warm,” Wu said. “No matter how you want to save, whether it’s through upgrading your building by solarizing or electrifying, retrofitting or weatherizing, our boston energy saver team will be able to help.”

Eversource also provides payment support programs for customers facing financial hardship.

For more information on how to take advantage of the city’s new program, click here: Boston Energy Saver | Boston.gov

