Gas bills in Mass. set to rise this winter. Here’s how much more you could be paying

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Winter is approaching, and with it, a potential spike in energy costs for some Massachusetts residents.

Eversource has proposed a rate increase that could raise monthly bills by up to 17% for some residential users—an estimated $49 more per month.

Others may see a 13% increase, translating to about $41 more monthly, depending on usage and rate class.

Regular winter rate adjustments are scheduled to start on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Eversource attributes the proposed increase to several factors, including the rising cost of natural gas, maintenance expenses, and customer programs such as bill assistance.

Earlier this year, in March and April, the Department of Public Utilities ordered a 5% cut in bills for residential customers of multiple energy companies, including Eversource, due to high energy costs.

The new rates are still pending DPU approval.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group