Wellness Wednesday: Millions suffer from sleep apnea without realizing it

Sleep apnea, a sleep disorder affecting nearly 30 million people in the U.S., often has symptoms that go overlooked.

Boston resident Kristen Cascio experienced this firsthand, struggling with headaches and low energy in high school before she was diagnosed with the condition in her early 30s.

Sleep apnea is characterized by repeated pauses in breathing during sleep. It can lead to severe long-term health issues such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Dr. Alison Kole, a sleep medicine specialist, notes that cases like Cascio’s are “disturbingly typical,” with many patients going years without a diagnosis and sometimes being led to believe their symptoms stem from other issues.

Cascio reflected on the significant consequences of undiagnosed sleep apnea, stating it has “serious impacts not only on your day to day wellbeing but your long-term health.”

Cascio described her breaking point during the early stages of COVID-19. While working from home, she would “kind of stumble in right before I was supposed to work... work till five and then go right back to my room and go to sleep.”

She eventually took control of her health by meticulously tracking her sleep patterns and daily tiredness, which she presented to a doctor. After her diagnosis, Cascio began using a CPAP machine at night.

Cascio encourages individuals who suspect they may have sleep apnea not to be afraid to seek second opinions or ask for support. She advises others to “be persistent. You know yourself the best. You are the expert of your own body and your own experience.”

Dr. Kole explained that sleep apnea “can have a profoundly negative impact on your quality of life.” She noted that otherwise healthy individuals may experience “loss time at work or not being able to focus at work or get your tasks done, feeling so tired that you’re missing out on basic activities like being able to stay awake to watch your son’s baseball game.”

Key symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea include snoring, waking up choking or gasping, pauses in breathing at night and morning headaches. Frequent nighttime urination (two or more times) and difficulty sleeping are also indicators.

Treatment options for sleep apnea include CPAP machines, which Cascio uses and dental devices, which are oral appliances designed to pull the bottom jaw forward. Surgical options are also available.

Dr. Kole also mentioned that the GLP-one medication Zepbound can assist with weight loss for people with obesity, which can ultimately improve obstructive sleep apnea.

Dr. Kole also suggested that if a person has a partner, the partner should watch for signs of sleep apnea while they sleep.

Project Sleep is available as a resource for individuals seeking information and support for sleep disorders.

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